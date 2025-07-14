Samsung is continuing its pre-order deals on its latest line of foldables. Today we’re highlighting Galaxy Z Flip 7, what we think is the company’s best Flip model to date. Thanks to a greatly improved cover display, as well as solid internal upgrades, Flip fans should undoubtedly appreciate this new member of the family.

Save $720 on Galaxy Z Flip 7 Purchase: Getting right to it, buyers can get a total $720 in savings towards purchase of the new phone, thanks to enhanced trade-in values, instant money off, as well as Samsung’s awesome free doubled storage offer.

Let’s say you don’t have a trade-in. Samsung is currently offering a total of $200 of credit towards accessory purchases, while still offering free doubled storage. You’re essentially saving $120 that way. For those who have an eligible trade-in, you can save a total of $600, in addition to receiving instant credit for accessories. Either way, Samsung is giving you free money to use with your purchase of a new phone.

For a breakdown of the changes on Galaxy Z Flip 7, you can read our announcement post. Highlights include the gorgeously updated cover display, brand new Exynos processor, plus all of the Android 16 (One UI 8) goodies that are built into the phone. And yes, this phone is eligible for 7 years of OS upgrades and security updates.

