Whenever Samsung launches a new device, they open up the pre-order deals and we talk about how you can save $1,200 off the shiny new thing. That massive discount always comes courtesy of a trade-in of a newer phone, like the most recent Galaxy S Ultra or the previous generation Fold. But what if you are a normal person who doesn’t upgrade each year? This is actually the best time to upgrade, especially if you have an aging phone.

EASY $400 OR $500 OFF GALAXY Z FOLD 7: There are really great values to be had on older phones through Samsung’s trade-in program. In fact, I’d bet you’ll get more money for your older Samsung phone than you would expect. For example, a Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is 3.5 years old, is still worth $500 as an instant trade discount. Even the Galaxy S22+ is worth the same $500 discount. Better yet, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, a 5-year old phone in a series that Samsung no longer makes, is worth $600. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is also worth $400.

And remember, these trade-in values are same-day instant discounts that come off the price you pay today. If you have a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to trade-in, you tell Samsung that and then slice $600 off immediately from the $2,000 starting price. This isn’t a trade-in system that gives you a credit down the road – they give you the discount today.

If upgrading to this ridiculously thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tempting you, hit this link to check your phone’s value.

$150 FREE STORAGE UPGRADE: With your Fold 7 pre-order, let’s also not forget that you get a free storage up grade from 256GB to 512GB ($120 value). You could also take $150 and apply it to the 1TB model.

Pre-orders are still live and shipments are expected to land on July 25.

GALAXY Z FOLD 7 PRE-ORDER LINK