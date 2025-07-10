Samsung’s pre-order deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 have been live for 24 hours now and inventory appears to be holding strong. Most colors and storage options are still showing as shipping on time by July 25. If you are interested, it’s still probably the best time to pul the trigger in order to get it at launch day.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 best trade-in values: For those looking for the best deal, you probably guessed that it is still through a trade-in of your old phone combined with a free storage upgrade. Samsung is selling the best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal as one with up to $1,200 off. You and I know that big of a discount only happens if you are trading in the latest and greatest in devices, which you may not want feel the need to upgrade from.

This is one of those years that feels like the proper year to upgrade. I get that you may not have upgraded from the Fold 5 to the Fold 6 or even the Fold 4 to the Fold 6, but there are significant changes this year to the design, camera, and displays. Tim talked about a lot of what he’s loving so far about the Fold 7.

Should you decide to upgrade, here are the top trade-in values for Samsung phones:

$1,000 off : Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S25 Ultra

: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S25 Ultra $900 off : Galaxy Z Fold 5

: Galaxy Z Fold 5 $800 off : Galaxy Z fold 4, Galaxy S24 Ultra

: Galaxy Z fold 4, Galaxy S24 Ultra $700 off : Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S24+

: Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S24+ $600 off: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Z Flip 5

Don’t have a Samsung phone to trade? Samsung’s trade-in values for anything non-Samsung aren’t great (see them here), with only select iPhones fetching any value. They offer nothing for Google or Motorola phones. Here are the best iPhone prices:

$750 off : iPhone 16 Pro Max

: iPhone 16 Pro Max $600 off : iPhone 16 Pro

: iPhone 16 Pro $550 off : iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro Max

: iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro Max $500 off: iPhone 16

Recapping, Samsung will give you up to $1,000 off instantly via trade-in, dropping the price to as low as $999. They are then upgrading you to 512GB storage at none cost ($120 value). And to top it off, you can get an extra $50 credit to spend on accessories by pre-ordering.

What are we thinking?

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7