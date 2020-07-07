Official: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Arrives August 5 in Online Event

All speculation about the date of the next Samsung Unpacked event can be put to rest today. Samsung just announced that its next big hardware event does indeed take place on August 5, as had been previously rumored.

The event will be streamed live at 10AM Eastern (7AM Pacific) on that day through a variety of channels for all to see. With the global coronavirus pandemic still alive, hosting in-person events is out of the question for the foreseeable future.

At the event, we are expecting the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be revealed. We could also see the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ alongside them. I get the feeling that the Z Flip 5G and Watch 3 might be announced ahead of time, assuming Samsung follows last year’s lead.

The news is breaking this minute, so we’ll update this post as we learn more.

You can view the event page here.

// Samsung