We have intentionally tried to keep the Prime Day spam to a minimum this year, but I did notice that one of my current favorite pieces of “smart home” tech has a great deal going on. It’s called the Lepro O1 Floor Lamp. The main reason I have it is because it’s much cheaper than similar things from Philips Hue and the Android app is actually decent and completely usable.

During Prime Day, you can get the AI-powered lamp for $86, down from the usual $159. It’s 40% off, plus there’s an additional 10% off via a coupon code: LEPROO1CODE. For this price, it’s a good lamp.

It has an AI-powered voice prompt feature, but I haven’t used it overly much. For example, you can tell the AI what sort of mood you’re in, what kind of lighting you want (romantic, party, etc.), and also tell it to turn the lamp on and off. It’s completely compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so controlling it from Google Home is doable. There is a good variety of presets to choose from, but you can also tweak individual LEDs and customize your own designs, which can lead to some creative fun.

It’s been a good lamp for the living room and pairs nicely with my existing Hue setup well, all while not costing me hundreds of dollars. I like that very much.