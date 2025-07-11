Nokia Phones Exit US Market

HMD Global, the company that manufactures Nokia-branded smartphones, is significantly scaling back its operations in the United States, effectively ending the sale of Nokia phones in the US.

This decision is attributed to a, “challenging geopolitical and economic environment,” presumed to include factors like tariffs, which have made the US market apparently difficult for budget-focused phone manufacturers.

Despite the exit, HMD Global has said it will continue to honor all warranty coverage and provide support for existing customers in the US through its global teams. That’s a good thing.

HMD provided the following statement to The Verge.

”Like many global businesses, HMD is navigating a challenging geopolitical and economic environment. After careful consideration, we have made the decision to scale back our US operations. Our priority is ensuring a seamless transition for our customers and partners. We will continue to honour all obligations, including warranty coverage and service for existing products, and provide full support through our global teams. We deeply value the contributions of our US colleagues impacted by this change and are committed to supporting them during this transition. HMD remains focused on long-term growth, with strong momentum across our mainstream business and key segments such as Family, Secure, and Microfinancing.”

RIP again, Nokia for US.

// The Verge