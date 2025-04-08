There’s a wild rumor floating around at the moment that involves pricing of the Pixel 10 series, as well as several follow-up Pixel devices into 2028. The story suggests that Google will raise prices on some devices, while decreasing the price of others, all while ignoring the global trade war that kicked off in recent weeks and possibly admitting that the info is months old.

Here’s a quick recap, mostly just because you’ll see the headlines everywhere and you should understand what is happening.

The report comes from Android Headlines, which has been posting the CAD renders of upcoming devices from @onleaks in recent months. For this pricing story, they suggest that “a source familiar with the situation” has provided pricing for Pixel devices releasing from 2025 through 2028. The idea here is that a single source has pricing for the next 4 years of Pixel devices.

It should be noted that the original story mentioned a price increase for the Pixel 10 to $799, which is obviously incorrect. The Pixel 9 is priced at $799 already, so the price would remain the same. However, this source started things off by getting that number wrong (saying the Pixel 9 was $699) before then suggesting 4 years of follow-up pricing that we should believe to be accurate.

That in mind, their breakdown of the Pixel future is as follows:

Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be around $1,600 (Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $1,799)

Pixel Fold device in 2026 could drop to $1,499

Pixel Fold devices in 2027 and 2028 could stay at around $1,500

Pixel 10 Pro XL could see a price increase by $100 to $1,200

Pixel 10 Pro remains $999

Pixel 10 remains at $799

Pixel A-series to remain $499 through 2028

The basic takeaway is that the Pixel A-series is sticking around and may not see a price increase from $499 for several years to come. For next year, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro may also stay at their Pixel 9 series prices, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL could jump up another $100. And finally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could mark the beginning of a series of price decreases in the foldable arena for Google.

So here’s the thing – over on reddit, someone apparently involved with the story and outlet claims (here, image) that they actually received this info “a few months ago” before they published the Pixel 10 CAD renders. In other words, this was well before a global trade war kicked off with tariffs on almost everything your life will consume. It all seems very odd to try to suggest that anyone, let alone a source who got at least one piece of info wrong, has any idea what will happen with Pixel pricing in the coming months, let alone years.

As an example, Nintendo announced the Switch 2 at $449 on April 2 and said at the time that they would open pre-orders on April 9. However, a series of tariffs announced by the US government shortly after caused those pre-orders to be cancelled by Nintendo in the US and Canada because they needed to “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.” In other words, they might change the price. This all happened within the past week.

What I’m suggesting is that I’m not sure even Google knows at the moment what they will charge for the Pixel 10 series or anything beyond. Consumer goods, and just about everything else in this world, are about to see all sorts of price fluctuations. Everything is a mess.

Could this info be from a projected pricing scheme that is only now being shared at the worst possible time? It sort of looks that way. Could it look nothing like the prices above by the time we get to the launch of the Pixel 10? Also, sure.