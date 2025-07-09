Gemini Live Gets a Few Pretty Major Upgrades on Foldables

The day may belong to Samsung and its new foldables, but Google has had several important announcements alongside the new devices. From Circle to Search upgrades to Wear OS switching to Gemini, there is a lot of big stuff on Google’s side of this Android world. And that continues with news for Gemini Live, although it ties in nicely with the new folding devices from Samsung.

Gemini Live’s big foldable upgrades: Since Gemini Live is there to be an assistant for you to talk, show and share things through, using it on a foldable probably makes the most sense. Because foldables have multiple screens and cameras that can be accessed at any time, this really lets Gemini Live become an assistant, as it can so easily see you, sometimes when hands-free.

For one, Google is going to allow Gemini Live to access the cover screen on foldables, starting with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. That should mean Gemini Live from the Flip 7’s small outer screen, letting you go live without needing to fully open the phone. And since the cover screen has cameras, it could be the easiest way to get Gemini Live to give you feedback on an outfit, glasses, etc.

Of course, since devices like the Flip 7 can go into Flex Mode (where the phone is set down and folded to a 90-degree), you could access Gemini Live from afar with it seeing you through the camera. From there, you do what you need to do, but you get the idea.

Finally, Samsung’s apps are now supported in Gemini Live, so if you need to add Calendar, Notes, or Reminders through Samsung’s own apps, you can do that. Google will roll this out to other phonemakers over time.

// Google