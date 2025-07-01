Nothing made its latest audio product official this morning, Headphone (1). Priced at $299, Headphone (1) will launch on July 15 and will be available to US buyers, but a pre-order period will begin on July 4.

For specs, Nothing claims 35 hours of playback time with ANC enabled or up to 80 hours of playback when disabled. With its 40mm dynamic drivers, Headphone (1) supports LDAC, USB-C audio, and it has a 3.5mm jack for playback across any setup. Thanks to Hi-Res Wireless certification and 24-bit/96 kHz, the headphones are said to provide lossless sound with high clarity. They even have an IP rating of 52.

With the help of four microphones, along with AI-powered Clear Voice Technology (trained on over 28 million real-world scenarios), people you converse with should have no issue hearing you even in louder/windy conditions.

On the hardware side, there’s an on-off button, volume roller which doubles as a play/pause button, paddle dedicated for skipping songs and even scrubbing through songs on supported platforms, Bluetooth button, and a button on the face of the headphones.

As for the actual materials used, Nothing notes formed aluminium, but at the core, a nickel-plated diaphragm, “reinforces the driver for improved durability and clarity, keeping sound consistent across every track.”

Again, you can pick up these headphones for $299 starting later this month, but if you want them ASAP, you’ll likely want to try for the pre-order period that opens later this week.