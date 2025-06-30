Last week we got a look at rumored specs for the Pixel 10. The highlight was that the battery size was getting upped, but Google may be downgrading the camera system slightly in order to provide an entirely new telephoto lens. For what’s likely to be the “cheaper” option in the lineup, those are some substantial changes. Now we’re learning about the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, but thankfully, there doesn’t appear to be anything changing that would ruffle the feathers of Pixel fans.

Pixel 10 Pro Lineup Specs Get Leaked: Looking over the spec sheet, the changes include an upgrade to Tensor G5 with 16GB RAM, a base storage option of 256GB (no more 128GB options), and battery changes. Beyond that, it appears that the displays (6.3-inch and 6.8-inch at 120Hz), the cameras, and other big ticket specs remain unchanged.

For the battery, Pixel 10 Pro is reported to come with a 4,870mAh battery, about 100mAh smaller than the Pixel 10’s rumored number. The reasoning behind this is said to be because of a vapor chamber for cooling that is present on the Pixel 10 Pro, but not the Pixel 10. Meanwhile, Pixel 10 Pro XL will have the largest battery ever in a Pixel phone at an impressive 5,200mAh. Last year’s model had a size of 5,060mAh.

Importantly, charging speeds are shown to be getting an improvement on both models to 29W, but wireless charging will be capped at 15W. These still aren’t the speeds we’d hope to see in 2025, if we’re being honest, but the argument for Google is likely that it helps prolong battery/device life.

Takeaway: For the 10th anniversary, Pixel fans may have hoped for Google to really take a big swing on these devices. As we’ve gotten closer to launch, expected to be in August, the picture of what Google will offer has become more clear. It seems the company may play it a bit safer and provide only minor upgrades in 2025, which isn’t bad, only because the Pixel 9 lineup was really good.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 10 lineup so far? We excited for these phones?

// Android Headlines