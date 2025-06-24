We have an emergency situation here – Verizon is giving away free Amazon gift cards, but they are going fast. As a part of the launch of the refreshed My Verizon app, you can claim free cash to spend at Amazon.

Verizon free Amazon gift cards: We’ll make this one short, so that you hopefully don’t miss out. Verizon is giving away free Amazon gift cards at the moment, until the “limited” time or supplies run out. They initially had both $20 and $5 Amazon gift cards for you to claim. However, by the time I got up this morning on the west coast, all of the bigger gift cards were already gone, leaving just the $5 cards. Still, there is (currently) free money to be had.

To claim, open the My Verizon app and access the “myAccess” page. In the refreshed app, you can do this from the “Me” panel and by scrolling down a bit until you find a black box with “myAccess” on it. It should be in a section called “My savings & benefits.” Tap that and you’ll look for the “Featured Rewards” section where you should see the Amazon gift cards. We have an image below to help you find it.

You’ll then tap on the Amazon gift card reward to head to the page where you can claim it. Tap the “Claim” button and finish any other prompts that Verizon gives you.

From there, now that you’ve claimed it, you’ll head back to the “myAccess” page, scroll to the very bottom and look for the “Claimed deals and more” section where you’ll tap on the “Show claimed deals” button, which is a tiny little font. In that page, you should see your Amazon reward that you’ll tap on to get the code that can be redeemed on Amazon’s site. A redeem button will take you to Amazon, just remember to copy your code first.

OK, that’s it! Hopefully, some of you were able to grab those $20 cards before they ran out.