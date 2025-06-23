Samsung Unpacked should be happening within a matter of weeks and we’ll get to see the official details on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and all of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch models. Those models, which there will be three of, have now been presented in a full image showcase of all angles.

Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, Watch Ultra (2025) images: The images arrive courtesy of @evleaks who shared them with PhoneArena, and they give us the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in white and silver, the Galaxy Watch 8 in black, and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) in a silver and blue combo. You have seen images of these watches before, but these are probably the cleanest and most detailed.

The first one you are seeing above is of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, the watch that is probably the most interesting. Samsung has essentially adopted the styling of the Galaxy Watch Ultra from last year and then attached a rotating bezel onto its front. It’s a modern mixture of old and new, which will probably bring out lots of opinions from various sides. It’s a squircle, I guess, that I think looks quite nice, but I could also see it turning off fans of perfectly rounded watches.

We then have the regular Galaxy Watch 8 (below) and it is a minimalist stunner. It too finds that squircle shape, but lacks the rotating bezel and instead is as sleek as they come. There’s no crown either, just a couple of buttons on the right side, a thin body, and strap that attaches directly to it. This thing looks nice.

Finally, here’s the new Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). It looks like the Galaxy Watch Ultra from last year, although it will now come with a blue bezel in one variant. It still looks massive and likely will be massive on the wrist. It’s the everything watch not meant for everyone. That’s partly because of the expectedly steep price (the original was $650) and also a body that won’t fit most wrists.

Is the regular Galaxy Watch 8 the sleeper pick this year? I kind of think so.

// PhoneArena