Samsung’s 50% Off Galaxy Watch Ultra Deal is a Last Minute Steal

I know that you’ve now had the best look yet at the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and know that it will launch here in a bit. The thing is, it won’t be that much different from last year’s original model. It looks identical and there are no rumors suggesting it’ll be a massive upgrade. Samsung is probably just going to add a new color, introduce a new band or two, and then talk about new Samsung Health features that will likely come to the old model.

The best Galaxy Watch Ultra deal: I bring that up today because Samsung is casually slapping 50% off the original Galaxy Watch Ultra at the minute with trade-ins ($325 off) or will just take off $150 because they like you. Well, I don’t know if they do, but you don’t have to trade anything in order to get an instant $150 off.

Those discounts would mean a Galaxy Watch Ultra for $325 with a top trade-in. With no trade-in, that $150 off gets you down to $499, no questions asked.

Should you really buy a Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) a couple of weeks before Samsung gives us the new one? Seriously, this is a good enough deal that it might be worth considering. Again, we aren’t expecting massive changes and this is a 50% off deal.

Here’s our Galaxy Watch Ultra review in case you missed it.

Samsung Deal Link