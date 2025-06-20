Oh No Way, Galaxy S25 Edge Not a Smash Hit

With the launch of the Galaxy S25 series back in January, Samsung oddly took a minute during the Unpacked event to tease a device it had in the works that would launch later in the year. That device was the Galaxy S25 Edge, a product that was mostly a mystery and on-display at the event, offering an opportunity for press to photograph and hype something not-yet-known. Samsung didn’t say much about it, but it was obvious that the selling point would be the S25 Edge’s thinness.

Galaxy S25 Edge sales not great: As the months rolled on with some teases and related leaks, Samsung finally launched the S25 Edge in May. It was met with a unified, “Who asked for this?” by the community. We wondered. Our readers wondered. The device was without a doubt a headscratcher release.

As it turns out, the world might have thought the same, with a new report claiming that sales are “underwhelming” and production of units will be considerably lowered. The sales apparently nosedived following launch instead of staying steady for the first several months of its life.

What’s the deal with the Galaxy S25 Edge? Samsung essentially made a really thin phone and tried to sell it based on it being super thin. There isn’t really another pitch to it, plus it’s insanely expensive at $1,099. We actually wonder if Samsung did this based on rumors of Apple launching its own ultra-thin phone and tried to get out in front of them. Whatever the reason, it seems like a misstep.

You see, the Galaxy S25 Edge has a tiny battery because it’s so thin. It lacks a flagship camera system, yet carries the flagship price. And there isn’t anything else noteworthy to mention about it beyond it being thin. It’s a very large, ultra-thin phone that doesn’t match up to the Galaxy S25+ or Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it is priced like it should. I don’t know who would buy this phone over any of the other Galaxy S25 devices.

Today’s report also suggests that Samsung was planning to slide a Galaxy S26 Edge into the Galaxy S26+ slot in next year’s line-up because the “+” models have been the worst performing of the group each year. If that’s the move, it certainly makes some sense if people were not buying those “+” models and instead opting for the top tier Ultra or the smaller regular model. So yeah, give folks choice at launch.

Has anyone here bought the Galaxy S25 Edge? Tell us why.