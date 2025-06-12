For Galaxy fans, we’re getting our first detailed look at what Samsung has cooking for the second half of 2025. And it’s a lot.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025). All of them sport a new squircle design, inspired by last year’s Galaxy Watch Ultra. The squircle intel is somewhat old, but now we’re seeing how Samsung is implementing it and it’s really not that bad at all. And if I may be so bold, it makes the Galaxy Watch 8 look rather handsome.

The Classic is also making its return, along with what looks to be its rotating bezel. This feature was missed by many on the Watch Ultra, and while there is a new Ultra (2025), it’s design appears basically unchanged from last year’s model.

The next lineup of Samsung devices, including phones, is slated for launch next month. We’re getting very close.

Thoughts on the squircle? We love it.

// Android Headlines