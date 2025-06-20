Here’s the Nothing Headphone (1)

As a part of Nothing confirming that the Nothing Phone 3 will work in the US with official support on AT&T and T-Mobile networks and that there won’t be a ridiculous beta program situation, they also confirmed that they are launching over-the-hear headphones called Nothing Headphone (1). Those headphones have been kept a mystery for the most part, but now that mystery is gone thanks to what appears to be a silly influencer event where someone shared video of all the happenings. There are photos and press images too.

Nothing Headphone (1) images: Images and video of the Headphone (1) show off a boxy design with some translucent parts because this is a Nothing product. It has “Nothing headphone (1)” branding, as well as “SOUND BY KEF” text, a partnership that was previously announced. We have black and white/silver colors options, just like we’ve had with previous Nothing buds releases. There are physical buttons on the right cup for controls too, as well as a spot for an audio cable to connect.

That’s basically all we know for now. We won’t know the sound quality, comfort, or other features until Nothing fully reveals them on July 1.

The images above came from Instagram user nothing_fan_blog (here).

Telegram channel Equal Leaks shared the press images below and also shared the video of the private event. You can see that here.

How much are you willing to pay for Nothing’s over-hear headphones?