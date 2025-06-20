Oakley’s New Meta Glasses Spice Up the Style for $399 This Summer

The smart glasses world is getting a new option in the coming weeks – Oakley officially revealed their new Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses today. These new glasses will join Ray-Ban’s Meta glasses as yet another stylish choice for those needing more from their sunglasses and who might want the vibe and sportiness of the Oakley brand.

Oakley Meta Glasses Price: The first model of the Oakley Meta glasses launch July 11 in a Limited-Edition color called “Desert 24K Prizm Polar” and will cost $499. Other colors are expected to launch “later this summer” for $399.

These new Oakley Meta glasses are basically just the Ray-Ban glasses we love so much in an Oakley design. That’s not me knocking them, but I just want everyone to understand that the specs appear to be identical, they just look different and have Oakley logos.

You have IPX4 water resistance, 12MP cameras, batteries that can last up to 8 hours (with a charging case that can add another 48 hours), open-ear speakers, microphone, touchpad for controls, and a physical camera shutter button (although, you can do most things with your voice). For improvements, it appears that you’ll be able to record 3K video instead of just 1080p.

Long-time readers probably know that both Tim and I are big fans of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. We both have a pair as our daily sunglasses and often recommend them to as many people as we can for their picture taking abilities and quality open-ear audio experience.

Of course, there’s the AI part of it too. If that’s your thing, you can use AI to help identify objects, set timers, send texts or place calls, recognize info (like a phone number on a sign) and take action, have Meta AI remember things for you, and more. You can connect your Spotify or Amazon Music, identify music with Shazam, connect apps like WhatsApp and Instagram, etc.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses are one of the few random smart accessories I’ve purchased over the years that is truly awesome. It’s part of the reason why we are so excited about Google’s upcoming smart glasses and that experience. For now, though, Meta’s branded options remain king and Oakley will soon let you buy a pair with their logos on them.

Sign-up at Oakley

// Meta