Pokémon announced today that Pokémon Champions will launch on April 8 for Nintendo Switch systems, but more importantly for us on mobile, the game is also coming to smartphones later this year.

Having watched the trailer, it reminds me of my Nintendo 64 days playing Pokémon Stadium. In this new game, you choose Pokémon for strategic battles, but in a cool twist, players can use supported Pokémon that they have collected in other titles. For example, you can bring in characters from Pokémon RPG and Pokémon GO.

Pokémon Champions brings the core Pokémon battling experience to more players than ever before, with both Nintendo Switch and smartphone users able to enjoy strategic battles against each other featuring different Pokémon types, abilities and move selections.

Once we get a concrete launch date for mobile, we will update you. In the meantime, check out the trailer and let us know your thoughts.

// Pokémon