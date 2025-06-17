Google Starts Teasing Pixel 10

A few weeks ago, Google posted one of its “#BestPhonesForever” ads to poke fun at Apple for reportedly copying the Pixel design with its upcoming iPhone 17 redesign. This video was pointing out rumors of such a redesign, but it did so by noting that a bunch of the features it released on Pixel phones years ago were copied by Apple and not a wild idea to consider the same happening with hardware. The video is silly and not to be taken seriously.

Pixel 10 teases begin: However, Google is back with another one, this time continuing to poke fun at Apple for several of the features it just announced at WWDC. We talked about these during the keynote of WWDC, like where Apple essentially copied the entire Call Screen suite from Google’s Pixel line. But the copying jokes aren’t that noteworthy in this one, since this ad mentions the Pixel 10 for the first time.

After going back and forth about the idea of copying features, the iPhone ends the ad by asking, “So, what are you working on for Pixel 10?” Of course, it’s the final uncomfortable moment between the two after so much talk of feature copying. The mention of the Pixel 10 in an official ad is what we care about here. Google is confirming the Pixel 10 and I’d imagine they are about to really open up further teases and reveals.

For those who missed it last year, Google started teasing the Pixel 9 series towards the end of June before launching the phones in August. With the Pixel 8 series they did the same, showing it off in September 2023 before launching in in October.

Now that Nothing is ramping up its teasing scheme before their Phone 3 launch on July and Samsung is likely to give us new foldables the same month, Google will want to keep some of that focus on the Pixel 10, assuming they don’t launch it until August again.