Samsung is shipping out the latest available patch to supported Galaxy devices this week, with the its latest phones getting it, plus a line of watches.

Samsung Galaxy June Update: Specifically, the Galaxy S25 series is getting the update, including the new Galaxy S25 Edge, plus the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup (all sizes and models). In the changelog, Galaxy S25 series is getting the June patch, while the Galaxy Watches are getting the May patch. Nothing else is listed.

Below you’ll find the latest software version numbers to help ensure you’re on the latest.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S25 : S931USQS4AYE3

: S931USQS4AYE3 Galaxy S25+ : S936USQS4AYE3

: S936USQS4AYE3 Galaxy S25 Edge : S937USQS1AYE1

: S937USQS1AYE1 Galaxy S25 Ultra : S938USQS4AYE3

: S938USQS4AYE3 Galaxy Watch 6 : R935USQS1BYE9 (40mm) R945USQS1BYE9 (44mm)

: Galaxy Watch 6 Classic : R955USQS1BYE9 (43mm) R965USQS1BYE9 (47mm)

:

Go snag those updates.

// Verizon