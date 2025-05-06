The iPhone 17 won’t arrive for months, likely after Google releases its Pixel 10 series. For the most part, all talk around an iPhone 17 line is nothing but rumors and supposed insider info because we are so far away from their launch. Google doesn’t seem to care about the timing and is using the latest iPhone 17 rumors to take a fresh round of shots at Apple.

A fresh “#BESTPHONESFOREVER” ad dropped this week called “Responding To The Rumors.” It brings back the iPhone vs. Pixel 9 Pro having a conversation with their silly AI or assistant voices. In this particular spot, the Pixel 9 makes a comment about recent iPhone 17 rumors, to which the iPhone responds by saying how wild it would be for Apple and its new device to do “the same thing [Google] did, years later.”

The Pixel reacts by saying how farfetched that sounds, before the iPhone then lists off three features that the iPhone seemingly got after Google introduced similar ideas. Things like Night Sight, Magic Eraser, and widgets were mentioned, with 1-year, 3-year, and 9-year timelines suggested as the amount of time from Google launching to Apple releasing similar features on the iPhone.

Again, it’s silly and not to be taken seriously, although it clearly comes off as a bit of bait from Google. I’m sure someone will already be “reacting” to it somewhere on the internet.