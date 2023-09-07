Google has posted a brief hype video onto YouTube, teasing the announcements we have to look forward to on October 4.

In the video, we spot the Pixel 8, Pixel Buds Pro (the new Porcelain color), and the new Pixel Watch 2. The fine print on the video specifically says that pre-orders will be open for all three of these items on October 4, the same day they are announced. We assume shipping won’t be far behind that.

You can head over to the Google Store today and sign up to be notified when all of these things go live, but if you’re reading this website, it’s 100% more likely that we’ll let you know much quicker than Google’s mass notification system will. Regardless, you can sign up here.

One month to go, people.