We learned moments ago that Google would host a Made by Google event on August 13 to showcase everything new in Android, Pixel, and AI. The invite didn’t specifically say “Pixel 9” or “new Pixel devices,” so we took a bit of a leap in assuming that’s exactly what we’d get. As it turns out, Google will indeed show off the Pixel 9 series and has confirmed as much.

On a new Google Store teaser page, Google says that “Launch is coming.” and “Don’t miss the magic.” before taking us into a video that briefly shows some edges of the Pixel 9 series.

In that short video, a subtle touch of light reveals the Pixel 9 design that we have been tracking for months now. Google event adds a “IX” to the clip to confirm the name. The teaser certainly tells us that the leaks were correct. Oh, the URL for the page also says, “google_pixel_9_pro” in it, as if it were still up in the air.

Below, we captured two meaningful frames that highlight the flat sides and the new camera bar. This first shot shows the best shot:

In this one, we really just get the rest of the view of the camera housing, which is the part that’ll include the flash and any other sensors:

The Made by Google event will be streamed on August 13 at 10AM Pacific. We’ll also be there in-person for coverage.

// Google Store