Samsung Slaps $1,000 Off Galaxy Z Fold 6

As Samsung’s latest Discover sales week rolls on, there are still deals to be had on devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that’ll drop the price by as much as $1,000. The good news is that you don’t even have to trade anything in and they’ll still slice $450 off.

This Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal is the best at the moment: $1,000 off instantly with trade-ins or $450 off without a trade-in.

What does $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 look like? You would have to trade-in a Galaxy Z Fold 5 in order to save that much. However, remember that the discount is an instant discount, which means it comes off the price you pay today. At $1,000 off, you are looking at a Galaxy Z Fold 6 price of just $899.99. That’s for the 256GB model, and no, Samsung isn’t doubling storage for free like they did with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

For those without a Fold 5, you can still save $900 with a Galaxy S24 Ultra or Fold 4, $800 with a Fold 3, $750 with a Galaxy S23 Ultra, and so on. You should check your trade value here.

What about $450 off with no trades, how’s that looking? Well, it’s pretty straight forward – $450 off gets you a starting price of $1,449.99. And that’s it – there are no strings attached, nothing to do after you buy, and no rebates to wait on. You just get $450 off.

Samsung Deal Link