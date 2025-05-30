Fancy New Gemini Summary Cards Arrive in Gmail

On desktop, Gmail users have been enjoying Gemini-powered summary cards for a bit now, so it’s about time that Google brought them to mobile users. Starting this week, you’ll begin to see these summary cards automatically populate at the top of supported emails.

Google says that, “summaries will be available at the top of the email content for messages where a summary is helpful, such as longer email threads or messages with several replies. Gemini will synthesize all the key points from the email thread and any replies thereafter will also be a part of the synopsis, keeping all summaries up to date.”

Before this, users could summarize emails just fine, but in a pop-up Gemini UI that didn’t quite feel a part of Gmail. These cards are very much within the Gmail UI, so it all feels a bit more streamlined and native.

For now, it appears you’ll need some sort of Gemini subscription to access summary cards. More information on availability is available via the link below.

// Google