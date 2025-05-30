Google Lens is coming to YouTube Shorts in beta. Funny enough, YouTube frames it as a way to learn more about locations and cultures where videos were shot, but we’re all quite certain that isn’t the ultimate drive here, right?

Google Lens is a great way for consumers to identify products, with Google able to deliver information on essentially any product in the world and provide you with a link to purchase said product. Before this, users could Circle to Search these YouTube Shorts videos and complete the same task, but now Lens is getting built into the service, so identifying and learning more about whatever it is you’re interested in should be easy.

How to Use Google Lens in YouTube Shorts

Go to the YouTube mobile app, then open the Shorts player by either tapping the Shorts tab or a Short you see on Home

Pause the Short by tapping on the screen

Select “Lens” in the top menu then draw, highlight, or tap on anything you’re watching to search via Google Lens

You’ll see visual matches and search results overlaid on the Short (and from there you can easily quickly jump back into the content you were watching)

Google explains that while this feature is in beta, users will not see ads in search results. Additionally, the Lens experience isn’t available for Shorts with YouTube Shopping affiliate links or with paid product promotions, just in case anyone was wondering. Depending on the search, AI Overviews might also be present when you use Google Lens, which have essentially taken over Google Search results.

This feature is rolling out in beta this week, so be on the lookout for it.

// Google