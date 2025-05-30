Samsung’s flagship Wear OS device, Galaxy Watch Ultra, is currently $200 off. At this price, it’s is a very solid smartwatch, with all-day battery life and a design built for the outdoors and all of the activities you can throw at it.

At $200 off, the price comes down to just $449. If you want even more savings, you can trade in select smartwatch devices and receive up to a total of $325 off, bringing your total price to $324. For a watch that is typically $649, that doesn’t seem bad at all.

Having moved back to Android and Wear OS recently, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the watch that has been on my wrist. The battery life is great, plus the speed and performance is fantastic. Overall, once you slap a band on that you really like (I personally prefer Alpine Loop-styled bands off of Amazon), it’s a great piece of hardware.

Follow the link below to snag the deal.