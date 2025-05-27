OnePlus dropped a couple of announcements this morning that will pave the way for the rest of their launches throughout 2025. The first is an introduction of the “Plus Key,” which will replace their beloved Alert Slider as a bit of an AI do-it-all-button, while the 2nd is also AI related and includes a set of features you may or may not see depending on which part of the world you live in.

OnePlus had previously announced that the Alert Slider was on the way out, but today they’ve made the Plus Key official as a button that will arrive with future devices. They are debuting the new Plus Key on the OnePlus 13s, a device launching in India only. However, it will “rollout across all OnePlus smartphones launching this year.” If we get a OnePlus 14, it’ll have this Plus Key.

So what does the OnePlus Plus Key do? It is a customizable button that can do everything from changing sound profiles to launching the camera or start a recording. But for OnePlus, they really want you to use it to fire up their new “AI Plus Mind,” which sounds a lot like an advanced version of Nothing’s Essential Space. The similarities between these two companies…huh.

Anyways, by using the Plus Key to activate AI Plus Mind, you can save on-screen info to the “Mind Space.” This is basically an app that organizes whatever you’ve captured from your screen to help you recover information later, make it searchable, etc. Again, it’s exactly like Nothing’s Essential Space and also like Google’s Screenshots app on Pixel phones.

OnePlus AI is also here as the second big announcement today. OnePlus is going all-in on AI, just as everyone else is, and they have a handful of features coming to the phone. Rather than rewrite them all in my own words and potentially mess something up, here’s how OnePlus describes each:

AI VoiceScribe (coming to India only) Enables users to record, summarize, and translate calls and meetings directly within popular messaging, video, and online

AI Call Assistant (coming to India only) On the OnePlus 13s, the OnePlus Dialer will offer options for automatic Call Summaries or real-time Call Translation during calls.

AI Translation: Consolidates all translation capabilities – text, live voice, camera-based, and screen translation – into a single, intuitive app, making it easier to understand foreign languages and connect globally.

AI Search: AI Search enables conversational, natural language queries, seamlessly searching local files, settings, notes, and calendars for contextually relevant results. Integrated with AI Plus Mind, it enhances productivity through intuitive, interactive searches.

AI Reframe: Intelligently analyzes photo scenes, identifies the subject, and adjusts composition, generating multiple creative framing options for users to choose from.

AI Best Face 2.0 (coming this summer via OTA): Enhances group photos by automatically detecting and correcting issues like closed eyes or suboptimal expressions for more polished results. This feature supports images with up to 20 individuals and works even with photos captured on other devices.

Additionally, OnePlus announced that they will soon offer deeper integration with Google Gemini. They are moving to have Gemini and OxygenOS apps work closely together, like Google’s suite of apps does to give you a better AI experience. This is “coming soon.”

To recap, OnePlus made the Plus Key super official on all future devices and has new AI features you might be able to play with depending on your country.

// OnePlus