Consumers have already seen a steady increase in pricing over the past years for smartphones, but with tariffs confirmed for devices produced overseas and then imported to the US, things could get worse.

As most of you likely know, all of the top phones in the US market are produced overseas. Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and basically all other OEMs manufacture their phones in countries like Vietnam and then bring them to the US. Last week, convicted felon President Trump announced that Apple would be subject to 25% tariff on imported iPhones, then later clarified that any company selling phones in the US would be subject to the same.

Typically, when a tariff is placed, that tax gets passed onto the consumer. For less expensive things, the increase in price can feel minimal, but for larger ticket items, such as a premium smartphone, price increases of 30-40% can lead to very large price jumps. In the case of upcoming Galaxy foldables from Samsung, a new report out of South Korea indicates that a Galaxy Z Fold 7 could cost someone in the US $2,500+.

Naturally, a way around the tariffs would be for companies like Apple and Samsung to bring their smartphone production to the US. Since we all know that isn’t happening, as any tax savings would simply be converted into having to pay a human being a living wage, we’re better off preparing for everything to simply cost more when it’s imported to the US.

While the sound of 30 to 40% price increases is bad, what we’ve seen so far from this administration is a lot threats, but then corrections due to the market’s response. There’s simply no way to tell if these tariffs will take place, but if they should, then that’s going to suck.

