When the biggest companies in the world struggle to keep their new devices under wraps, the reason isn’t always because some high-level leak happens or a retailer screws up by posting info early. Sometimes it’s because the company making the product starts shooting commercials for it months before they plan to release it and a person walking by sees the commercial shoot in action and luckily has a good enough camera with them to capture the entire thing.

That actually happened and the product is Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 series. Seriously, we’re getting a first look at the Pixel 10 Pro because a photographer happened to be walking by the commercial shoot for it and then took lots of really great pictures of it.

Over on the hellsite Twitter, user @MarksGonePublic shared a fun little video slideshow with narration of their encounter with Google’s Pixel 10 Pro being filmed. Their shots show that Google was shooting a commercial called “Ask more of your phone” and that it stars the Pixel 10. Yes, there is a storyboard referring to the phone as “Pixel 10” – although, we can see it is indeed a Pixel 10 Pro with an extra camera and temperature sensor.

I’m not sure what else there is to take from this video, because the Pixel 10 series is expected to look exactly like the Pixel 9 series, only with Google’s Tensor G5 inside, a chip that should be their best ever as it ditches Samsung Exynos for its base. This commercial doesn’t necessarily reveal new specs or features or pricing, it just shows that a Pixel 10 is coming and it will look super familiar.

Oh, and here’s the actual device in the hand of someone during the shoot, which again, shows a Pixel 10 Pro that looks like a Pixel 9 Pro. And that’s fine! We love the design of the Pixel 9 series.

How fun. How’s your Saturday now that it has some Pixel 10 in it?

// reddit