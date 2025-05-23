The Pixel 9 series may be discounted at various retailers with no carrier attached, but you might want to look at Verizon’s Visible to get a really incredible deal on one of Google’s top phones. You can get up to $400 off a Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Pixel 9, or a Pixel 9 Pro Fold. You could also save $300 off the brand new Pixel 9a.

How does this Pixel 9 Pro deal work? It’s pretty simple because Visible keeps things simple. You have to be a new customer who signs up for the Visible+ Pro plan, which costs $45 per month. As a part of signing-up for that plan, you add whichever Pixel 9 series phone to the cart that you want, then apply coupon code “DEALTIME” and see the cash just wash off the final price.

Seriously, it’s that easy. I’m also not seeing anything weird in the fine print, so yeah, you may want to jump on this one.

For those not familiar, the Visible+ Pro plan at $45 per month gets you unlimited premium data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, 4K video streaming over cellular, unlimited hotspot use, unlimited talk/text to/in Canada and Mexico (with data roaming in those countries), and a free smartwatch connection if you have one of those types of smartwatches to connect. It’s really an incredible value for $45 per month.

As for the phones, here’s a breakdown of what you could pay for those today with this discount:

Pixel 9a : $300 off ($199)

: $300 off ($199) Pixel 9 : $400 off ($399)

: $400 off ($399) Pixel 9 Pro : $400 off ($599)

: $400 off ($599) Pixel 9 Pro XL : $400 off ($799)

: $400 off ($799) Pixel 9 Pro Fold: $400 off ($1399)

What about weird fine print? I’m not seeing any. You can view it here for yourself. But it doesn’t even say that you have to stick with Visible for a certain number of months to get the deal or that there are bill credits or anything that other carriers do. This just looks like they want you to sign-up for at least one month and they’ll then give you $400 off Google’s best phones. That’s sweet.

If there is one thing to note, it’s that being under Verizon, I do believe that Visible applies their 60-day unlocking policy (view it here). That basically means that you’ll have to keep the phone going for 60 days with Visible and then they should automatically unlock it for you to be used on another carrier.

Pretty great Pixel 9 deals.

Shop Visible Plans and Phones