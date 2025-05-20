NotebookLM, Google’s AI-powered service that was previously viral for generating podcasts about any topic, is now available on Android.

With the app, students or researchers can gather information from all sorts of sources, then create whatever they might want with that information with the help of AI. For example, after you upload your source material, you can create a podcast to listen to or you can even have a conversation with an AI that is now an expert on the subject you just uploaded. The goal is to make learning more engaging. Where was this when I was in school?

Having used the podcast feature multiple times now, I must say, this is the type of AI stuff that I love. It serves a great purpose and generates something that I couldn’t necessarily do on my own.

Grab the app by following the link.