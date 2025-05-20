Gmail is getting personalized smart replies later this year. Powered by your own past emails and Drive content, Gmail will craft responses using your own tone.

Google says that, “whether crisp and formal or warm and conversational,” these smart replies should sound authentically you. By pulling from past emails, responses will be contextual and relevant.

This will be available later this year to subscribers.

