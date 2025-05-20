Starting tomorrow, those who pay for Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra will gain access to Gemini in Chrome. With it, you’ll be able to access the AI from any webpage you’re on, allowing you to summarize information or clarify complex details.

This will be early access, so as time goes on, you can expect Gemini in Chrome to receive improvements. Google says that, “In the future, Gemini will be able to work across multiple tabs and navigate websites on your behalf.”

If you’re curious about those Google AI subscriptions, they aren’t exactly cheap. AI Pro is priced at $20/month and AI Ultra is priced at $249/month. But don’t worry, that Ultra subscription also gets you YouTube Premium (individual plan).

Again, this launches tomorrow.

