In addition to the announcement for new Android XR hardware partners (like Warby Parker), Google shared developer-related news for their new wearable platform too. Developers are getting the Android XR SDK: Developer Preview 2, they told us more about the launch of the Google Play Store for Android XR, and there’s a developer pair of glasses that folks can start testing on.

For the Android XR SDK: Developer Preview 2, this is available for developers now, with new features, the new Material Design, and an updated emulator. The details are so developer-heavy that I’m just going to stop there and tell all of you developers to hit that link below to read more on what Google released.

As for the Google Play Store on Android XR, Google did confirm that it’ll launch later this year, which makes sense knowing that Samsung is still planning to release their Project Moohan headset in 2025. We’re going to need apps, right? The first release will support 2D Android apps and developers can start building their apps for XR now, using the new emulator, learning how to package apps for XR, and by creating preview assets with stereoscopic 180° or 360° videos, images, etc.

Finally, Google showed off Project Aura, a tethered pair of Android XR glasses that developers can get access to for testing. This pair of glasses “gives users access to their favorite Android apps, including those that have been built for XR.” It’ll launch initially as a developer edition. That’s all we know for now.

More to come at Google I/O 2025!

// Android Developers