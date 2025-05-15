Whenever a new phone is released by Samsung or Google or Apple, I often wonder just how many people switch between the different models. Like, do people go from an iPhone to a Pixel or Galaxy to iPhone? I’m sure the data is somewhere, but the more interesting conversation is probably around why they chose one over the other. The why is where you get fun conversations and specifics on what makes a person choose this phone, it’s software and camera system, over another.

In a recent Google Pixel subreddit thread, someone asked just that question – “Why pick Pixel over iPhone or Samsung?” The responses didn’t necessarily shock me, but there are some ideas that were shared over and over again, as well as a few twists.

The original poster framed their question with a follow-up that certainly grabbed everyone’s attention, wondering why the Pixel would be a top choice “given that the Pixel may have slower software and hardware?” While the power of the chipset inside of Google’s Pixel line certainly isn’t on the level of the latest Snapdragon or Apple chip, “slower software” is certainly one I haven’t heard in a while.

Still, folks were gentle with the OP and gave their opinions.

Bloatware still drives people nuts. For many, Google’s software is simply the cleanest when compared to Samsung’s. The word “bloatware” was thrown around a handful of times, mostly because Samsung has its own set of apps that make for duplicates in app drawers. People really aren’t fond of those duplicate apps when Google’s (apparently) would do just fine.

One response said, “Bloatware on Samsung is huge, so no. And no to Apple because of the enclosed biosphere of peripherals is far too expensive,” while another followed up with, “iPhone is too closed off at the OS layer, and with Samsung, I don’t like having two apps for everything.”

Google’s software is winning people over. Beyond the bloatware, people generally seem to like Google’s Pixel software or experience. Some responses just plainly said they “refer Pixel UI,” that it’s “not overwhelming like One UI,” and that it is “clean Android.” One person even admitted that they “Don’t really know [why] anymore” that they would choose Google’s phones, but that they just “like Pixel Android over One UI.”

Camera, updates, call screening, and even some AI. Unsurprisingly, a bunch of people said that they prefer Google’s camera systems, they like the timely updates, and Google’s call screening service. I would tend to agree with all three of those, but the call screening in recent months has become so handy with the amount of spam calls flooding the lines.

I was wondering if anyone would say that they prefer the AI on Google’s phones and some actually do! While the AI on Samsung’s phones is similar to Google’s, people have been using the AI features on Pixel phones enough to want them over other’s. And that includes Apple, which is still too fresh in the AI game to be taken seriously.

HTC people still making Pixel phones? I had forgotten about this, because it happened 7 years ago, but at least one Pixel owner still believes that a bunch of former HTC employees are building Pixel phones and that is keeping them around. They said they “chose Pixel because Google hired 2000 HTC engineers and they know how to make things that’s last.” Huh.

And finally, the comment below basically covers what almost everyone said in summary format:

Against Samsung, Pixel has arguably better cameras, better AI features and a non-bloated version of Android. Im not sure how true this is, but I also assume Pixels version of Android should be better optimized for the hardware considering the hardware and software are both made by Google, kind of how Apple makes both iPhones and iOS. Also in my opinion Pixel phones look way better.

Oh, and I guess maybe you just want an iPhone-like devices that isn’t an iPhone, with one user saying:

I wanted something like an iPhone but not an iPhone.

There you have it.

What were your reasons for going Pixel over iPhone or Galaxy?