The Galaxy S25 Edge might be the topic of the moment, but I think most of us are having a hard time figuring out who this phone is for. It’s thin, which is cool and all, yet it has a tiny battery, lacks a 3rd camera, and still costs almost as much as a Galaxy S25 Ultra, a phone that truly has it all. So why not just buy a Galaxy S25 Ultra if you are in the market for a new phone? Samsung is essentially giving you a better deal for it than they are on the new S25 Edge.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is up to $870 off right now, thanks to a huge discount on the 1TB model and $630 off with trade-ins. Again, that’s a better promo than Samsung is running for the brand new Edge, which has discounts topping out at $750 off.

The drill here is the same as it always is to get the max discount. You’ll have to trade-in a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy S24 Ultra to get that full $630 off (which comes off instantly today, by the way). I was somewhat surprised the Galaxy S23 Ultra at $580 off, as well as the Fold 5.

Then, you’ll choose 1TB storage, which has been discounted by $240. The 512GB model is also $120 off, allowing it to match the 256GB model. So if you want, you can get a free double storage promo or you can go nuts for 1TB and plan to keep the thing for a few years.

From there, it’s on to colors, all of which are priced identically. At times, Samsung will give you bigger discounts on select colors, but they aren’t doing that at this time. You can go exclusive or regular colors and still get the deal, though.

When you combine those two promos, you get $870 off 1TB and a lowest price of just $789 for a fully maxed out Galaxy S25 Ultra. Not bad, right? Oh, and that gets you a large 5000mAh battery, the full camera experience of a phone that costs more than $1,000, a bonus in the S Pen, and support for years and years to come. Let’s be honest – the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains the Samsung phone to buy today.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal Link