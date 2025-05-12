The Galaxy Z Flip 7 has long been rumored to accompany the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at launch, just as the 6 and 5 and 4 and almost every other model before it. While I can’t say we are expecting a massive reinvention of the flip phone for this Flip 7, there is one change that at least looks somewhat promising. Today, that previously rumored change was given additional credibility.

You may recall that back in March we saw supposed CAD renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 that showed off a cover screen that expanded to each corner, while engulfing the dual camera setup. It’s basically the same style that Motorola adopted with its Razr line years ago and that Samsung was initially hesitant to copy. A fresh leak adds to the idea that Samsung will make the cover display more appealing.

Samsung will soon release One UI 8 as an update, which sounds crazy to consider with One UI 7 still so fresh on so many devices. But with Google’s speed-up of Android 16, it makes sense that Samsung would bring us One UI 8 and Android 16 as quickly as it can to get back on a timely schedule of major releases. One UI 7 was delayed for months and I can imagine Samsung doesn’t want that to become a trend.

So, with One UI 8 in mind, you should know that a leaked build of it has popped up on the internet, and the APK deep-diver crowd has begun diving. Earlier today, some of those folks posted what they believe is evidence of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with its updated cover screen design.

In the image below, we are seeing screenshots of animations found within a file from that One UI 8 leak. On the left side, we see a shot from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 animation that mirrors its physical design, with that oddly-shaped, folder aesthetic. On the right, we have what is said to be the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and a screen that takes up the entire cover, which is what rumors have suggested.

And that’s it. Assuming software leaks never lie, this probably confirms that Samsung is properly upgrading the cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Now we just hope they do the same for the software on it.