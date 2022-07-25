Google Play, the name and not the service that was once known as Android Market, turns 10 years old this year and Google is taking the time to celebrate this milestone by giving the service’s icon a fresh coat of paint. If we’re being technical, which we should, Google Play originally launched in March of 2012, but it’s no big deal. Google’s only a few months late here.

Google states that the updated icon, “better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products — Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more.”

In addition to the updated icon colors, Google Play is hosting a 10X Play Point shopping event starting today. That’s right, Play Points members making Play Points purchases in Google Play are now eligible for 10X points, which sounds pretty good. This is live now inside of Google Play. To use, head to your Play Points section.

Happy birthday, Google Play branding.

// Google