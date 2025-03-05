Remember these Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders? Yeah, apparently we need to forget about those. New renders, courtesy of @OnLeaks, detail an updated cover display and this is what we were hoping to see all along.

Previously, renders and reported dimensions detailed only a slightly larger cover display, but one that had the same shape as last year’s model. In these new renders, the cover display literally takes up an entire half of the device, with the dual cameras housed inside the display. This is similar to what Motorola has been doing with the Razr foldable.

For size, instead of the previously rumored 3.6-inches, this display will measure closer to 4 inches, which should feel like a big difference to the eyes and fingers when you’re using it. Beyond this updated cover display, nothing else from the previous report and renders have changed.

Honestly, we were worried that there would be so little change from the Z Flip 6 to the Z Flip 7 that it would be hard to get people excited for the device. With this enlarged cover screen, we’re relieved and hope that the renders are accurate.

