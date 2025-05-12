The Galaxy S25 Edge is official and ready for your pre-order. Samsung has pushed the listings live, so that you can check out the device, see its specs and colors, and of course, decide if the price is right. If it is, thanks to these first Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order deals, you should see your device in-hand around May 30, if not sooner.

To keep this short, the best Galaxy S25 Edge deal you are going to find at the moment is as follows.

$120 FREE STORAGE UPGRADE: Samsung loves to give you a free storage upgrade when they launch new devices and that trend continues with the Galaxy S25 Edge. Starting at $1,099 for 256GB, Samsung will double that storage to 512GB at no extra cost. That’s $120 in free value that you should absolutely take advantage of.

$630 OFF TRADES: Next up, we have Samsung’s always-great trade-in program to utilize to get instant discounts on your order today. Samsung is doing up to $630 off, depending on the phone you have to send them. The top values are guaranteed to be from their newest phones, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, you’ll want to check your phone’s value at this link, because the values tend to surprise on older devices (like S22 Ultra for $500).

$50 BONUS CREDIT: Finally, if you hit that link below, you’ll get a $50 bonus credit to spend on things like accessories.

In total, you have $800 in savings on the Galaxy S25 Edge, a crazy thin device (5.8mm) with a titanium frame, One UI 7, and a 200MP main camera that should be quite good. That puts you at $469.99 today, thanks to that instant trade-in discount.