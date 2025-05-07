With the release of Android 16 Beta 3 back in early March, followed by the launch of the Pixel 9a, Google introduced a new battery feature to the Pixel line called “Battery Health” or Battery Health Indicator. The feature would be used going forward to show the health state of your phone’s battery and telling you its current capacity. It’s cool, for sure.

At the time of its release, we saw it arrive on all of the Pixel 9 series phones, but older Pixel devices were missing out. Some users on the Android 16 Beta 3 filed a bug report with Google, who has since confirmed the devices that will have access to this new Battery Health Indicator.

As it turns out, the Pixel 8a and newer Pixel devices are the only ones currently scheduled to see it. In the IssueTracker page we linked below, Google confirmed that this feature is “currently supported in Beta 3 on Pixel 8a and Pixel 9 products including 9 Pro Fold,” which would mean the Pixel 8 Pro and older will not see it. Google suggested that “Due to product limitations, this feature will not be available on older in-market Pixel devices.” Huh.

Ummm, so the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which essentially have matching (or better) specs to the Pixel 8a, won’t see this Battery Health feature. Make it make sense?

// Google IssueTracker