MyFitnessPal, the same app that placed its best feature behind a paywall, recently introduced a new paid feature. Said to help combat the increasing cost of food, Meal Planner can take your budget, then with the help of machine learning, build you a weekly meal plan complete with grocery list.

While certainly neat, it’s part of MyFitnessPal’s $99/year membership, which is a tough subscription to swallow considering the higher cost of food these days. However, to argue for it briefly, a properly budgeted meal plan could help consumers save money in the long run, so we completely feel where MyFitnessPal might be coming from.

Members input their goals, budget, dietary preferences, and household size to receive a personalized, weekly meal plan with a grocery list for easy shopping.

For those that might not have time to hit the grocery store, the tool is integrated with major e-retailers such as Instacart, so you can directly order everything on your custom list.

I’m one of the people that completely stopped using this app when they took away the barcode scanner, so don’t mind me if this post comes off as a bit hostile. I’m still hurt.

