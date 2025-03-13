The latest Android 16 Beta 3 may lack any major features you would want to play with immediately, but there is a new section in the Battery settings area that might tell you how well your battery is holding up. We have a new “Battery health” section and it’s kind of neat.

When we first booted up Android 16 Beta 3 on both our Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro XL, this section was not there. However, within the past hour, it popped up on the Pixel 9 Pro XL and has allowed us to capture it for you. It is still not showing on my Fold, even after several reboots and app updates.

To find this new section, you’ll head into Settings>Battery and there should be a Battery Health option. Tapping on this takes you to a page that provides exactly as the name suggests – the status of your battery’s health. As you can see here, my Pixel 9 Pro’s battery is “Normal” at the moment, as it should be since it isn’t even 6 months old.

This new page offers more info too. You can see what your battery capacity is over time (mine is still at 100%), view a list of “Battery health articles” that may provide tips on how to better manage or prolong the life of your battery, and a shortcut to the Adaptive Charging settings of your device. In that page, you can choose to optimize the way your battery charges by turning on Adaptive Charging or by limiting charges to 80%.

And that’s really all there is to this new Battery Health area. Of course, it should show nothing but positives on your newer phones, but as our devices age, this is a page we’ll likely return to to see health status.