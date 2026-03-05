It’s almost baseball time, which means it’s time for T-Mobile’s annual giving away of a free subscription to MLB TV. This is a long-standing tradition and one of the many reasons I’ve stayed loyal to T-Mobile after all of these years.

According to the source of this intel, since we can’t find an official announcement from the carrier yet, customers will be able to head into the T Life app to claim their free season of MLB TV starting March 24. You’ll have one week to claim it, so be sure not to forget. And don’t worry, once the offer is live, we’ll be sure to remind you.

Also keeping with tradition, the offer won’t be for just T-Mobile customers. Metro by T-Mobile customers on select plans will also be able to redeem.

March 24. Mark the calendars. Go Giants!

// Android Authority