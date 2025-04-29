You Really Need to Get Rid of That LG Phone

Four years ago, LG called it quits in the smartphone business. After years of high-end phone releases that never really captured the attention or wallets of so many of you, they decided to cut their losses and continue crushing it in the appliance business, as well as their many other ventures. When they pulled the plug on smartphones, they did at least commit to supporting devices for several years, which have now passed, if you can believe it.

Earlier this month, Telegram users noticed that LG quietly posted a notice to one of their Korean support sites to inform customers that they would be terminating their update services and that it’s probably well past time to move on from the LG phone you are hanging onto. They set the termination date as June 30, 2025.

Once we arrive at June 30, LG states that their software upgrade service will no longer be provided and that they will all personal data collected be “destroyed immediately after the service is terminated.”

I can’t imagine anyone still has an LG phone, right? If you do, you would be at least 2 versions of Android behind at this point. Verizon, for example, hasn’t sent an update to an LG phone in a full 2 years now, the last of which upgraded some devices to Android 13. You really should have found something new, even if it was painful to leave behind a world of microSD cards.