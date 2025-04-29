Fresh Google Wallet news is here and that means an expansion of digital IDs to more states, a work-around for those wanting to skip out on this silly REAL ID deadline, and an age verification process that should be more private.

Google shared the news of Google Wallet’s continued digital ID expansion today by announcing that Arkansas, Montana, Puerto Rico, and West Virginia will “soon” allow their residents to save their government-issued IDs to Wallet. These 4 new areas bring us to a total of 10, so we’re not exactly moving quickly here. We were at 4 states total in 2023.

As an added bit of news, Google also said that Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, and New Mexico users “will also be able to use their mobile IDs at the DMV for improved and streamlined customer experiences.” Nice. Just in time for REAL ID…

Speaking of REAL ID, since the deadline for that is approaching quickly (May 7), Google noted that you can use your ID pass created from a US passport with TSA, and that’s even if you don’t have a REAL ID. Of course, that’s only at participating airports, and there aren’t very many. To setup an ID pass in Google Wallet, you’ll find instructions here.

Finally, Google announced Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) technology for Google Wallet. This is is an age verification process that ensures there is “no way to link the age back to your identity” when verification is needed. Google will use ZKP within Google products and partner apps.

// Google