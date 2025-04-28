If you’ve ever opened up Gmail on a tablet or other large-screened device and thought, “Man, it would be nice to make the email box bigger and shrink down the inbox,” I have good news for you. Over the weekend, Google announced that Gmail now has draggable dividers on large screen Android devices.

As a part of a Workspace-related feature drop, Google shared that Gmail and the Chat app now have these draggable dividers, allowing you to manage the size of your two-pane layouts. You’ll see the little grey bar in the middle of the divider, so simply grabbing it and then moving it two a preferred width should do the trick. Dragging it all of the way to one side may even drop you to a single pane layout.

Here is what it looks like in action.

And that’s the news. Google says this is on the rapid release schedule, so you should have it quite quickly on your personal Google accounts, as well as your Workspace accounts, if you don’t already.

Google Play Link: Gmail