LG Makes It Official and Exits the Phone Business

In a bit of breaking news tonight, LG has indeed confirmed that it will exit the phone business. I repeat, LG is closing its mobile business unit.

Through a brief press release, LG said that it will continue to sell phone inventory and “provide service support and software updates for customers of existing mobile products for a period of time which will vary by region.” Since you all want to know about your specific area or country, we’ll have to wait for that to arrive, if it ever does.

LG should finish closing down their mobile unit by July 31.

Well, damn.

