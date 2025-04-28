Nothing’s CMF Phone 2 Pro is Actually Coming to the US, Sort of.

CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing, announced a new device today called the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The device has grabbed our attention because it’s sort of launching here at a really incredible price. Plus, the design is just so good, how can you not at least ask some questions about?

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is a lower-end device with a price of $279 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It comes in orange, black, and white in the US, but there is a light greenish version sold elsewhere that looks fun too.

For specs, this phone isn’t trying to be a flagship, but it still attempts to give you everything you’ll need to get by. For the main specs, you have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip (4nm) powering everything, along with a 6.77″ AMOLED display at up to 120Hz (1080p), 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage, 5000mAh battery with 33W wired charging, and a triple rear camera system made up of 8MP ultra-wide, 50MP main, and 50MP telephoto lenses. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

From there, you’ll find an under-display fingerprint reader, 5G, WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, IP54 water and dust resistance, and there’s even a microSD slot. All of that is packed into a metallic body that is 7.8mm thick and that weighs 185g. It runs Android 15 and Nothing OS 3.2 out of the box. Nothing plans to provide 3 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches.

CMF does this interesting modular idea with phones that let you attach some accessories to devices and that now includes this Phone 2 Pro. You’ll find camera lenses for fisheye and macro shots that can attach, a wallet/stand, a lanyard, and what they are calling the “Universal Cover.” Very cool.

Now, for the US market, CMF is doing that “US Beta Program” thing, where they claim the devices “are primarily for testing purposes.” That means they won’t officially support any carrier and “strongly” recommend you read the FAQ for the device before ordering one. For the most part, this device will work on US carriers, but they could be missing some bands and your connection could struggle from time to time. My guess is that they just don’t want to pay to have it certified with carriers in order to keep the cost down.

If you want one, you can pre-order today for $279 and your CMF Phone 2 Pro should arrive around May 7.

Should you buy one? I don’t know the answer to that, but man, this design is certainly one of the best I’ve seen in a while. Nothing can design some hardware, that’s for sure.

